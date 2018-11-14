State Capture Inquiry: I was told not to fix state-owned companies, says Barbara Hogan

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan has testified that she had strict instructions not to fix state-owned companies, despite this being the main responsibility of her portfolio.

Hogan told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday that an interministerial committee was established by the cabinet to deal with problems in state-owned companies (SOCs), effectively stripping her of her powers.

The committee was supposed to provide recommendations on the funding model for SOCs and how government would deal with their financial woes. Hogan was part of the committee as minister of public enterprises. However, she was surprised when then president Jacob Zuma announced a commission of inquiry that would look at governance and other issues at SOEs.

She said Zuma, who announced the commission of inquiry during one of his state of the nation speeches, did not indicate what would happen to the interministerial committee.