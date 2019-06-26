State capture: Malusi Gigaba 'broke good governance' at SAA

It was when Malusi Gigaba took over as public enterprises minister that governance issues crept in at national carrier SAA.

This was the testimony of former SAA CEO Sizakele Mzimela at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

Mzimela - who is the interim CEO at SA Express and was SAA's CEO between April 2010 and October 2012 - said governance was "very well managed" under Gigaba's predecessor, minister Barbara Hogan.