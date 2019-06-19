Alex residents march to Sandton after shutting township down

Alexandra residents have begun their march, and are headed to Sandton.

Earlier, the residents had gathered at the Alexandra stadium and burned tyres on the street as part of the Alexandra total shutdown.

The protest organisers had dragged people trying to go to work out of local taxis, as they tried to shut down the township, much like they did in April. However, unlike the earlier protest, only a few roads were closed as police presence prevented public violence.

The Wednesday shutdown is in protest of government's slow pace in dealing with socio-economic and service delivery problems in Alexandra.

Around 3am, police had already been deployed at various entry points of the township and hot spots. The presence of police momentarily delayed the protesters the usual blocking of the roads as law enforcement kept removing tyres before they could be set alight.

However, three hours later, fewer police were visible on the streets and the protest began in earnest, with demonstrators piling burning tyres and rocks to obstruct roads, particularly the busy Vasco road.