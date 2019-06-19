Protesters barricade roads as Alex shutdown returns
Protests began in Alexandra on Wednesday morning as the shutdown of the township returned.
About 3am, police were already deployed at various entry points of the township and hot spots. The presence of police momentarily delayed the protesters the usual blocking of the roads as law enforcement kept removing tyres before they could be set alight.
But at around 6am, fewer police were visible on the streets and the protest began in earnest, with demonstrators piling burning tyres and rocks to obstruct roads.
Burning tyres were placed along various intersections of the busy Vasco road, with local Toyota Avanza taxis which transport commuters stopped and people were forced out.
As the organizers pulled people out of taxis, one driver of a Toyota Quantum refused to stop and drove through the rocks and burning tyres, probably fearing for his life.
The group of residents who were travelling in a white van, moved from one spot to another setting up blockages on the road and telling those going to work to return home.
“It is a total shutdown. Where do you think you are going? Nobody is going anywhere today. It is a total shutdown,” one of the men shouted as he stopped the taxis.
The residents are protesting against the slow movement in the change of delivery of services in Alexandra.
In April, a similar shutdown took place as residents complained about illegal structures and lack of basic services.
The protests resulted in President Cyril Ramaphosa visiting the area during his campaign trail. Ramapnosa announced an inter-ministerial task team which would look into the problems in Alexandra.
The task team met towards the end of April and set out short-term action plan that would address the immediate basic service delivery issues within six months.
Among these were fixing the sewerage running on the streets, an intensive cleaning campaign, address the proliferation of illegal shacks and the high crime rate.
Organisers of the total shutdown told the Sowetan this week that the protests were revived as residents were not happy with the speed at which service delivery problems were being addressed following the president’s announcement.
While the previous total shutdown was able to bring the township to a standstill, the one on Wednesday could not achieve that. Some of the residents were able to leave the township for work.
As organizers moved from one spot to another, residents used the opportunity to leave their homes and head to their places of work. Pupils also emerged from their homes as they headed off to school at sunrise.