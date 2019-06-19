Protesters barricade roads as Alex shutdown returns

Protests began in Alexandra on Wednesday morning as the shutdown of the township returned.

About 3am, police were already deployed at various entry points of the township and hot spots. The presence of police momentarily delayed the protesters the usual blocking of the roads as law enforcement kept removing tyres before they could be set alight.

But at around 6am, fewer police were visible on the streets and the protest began in earnest, with demonstrators piling burning tyres and rocks to obstruct roads.

Burning tyres were placed along various intersections of the busy Vasco road, with local Toyota Avanza taxis which transport commuters stopped and people were forced out.

As the organizers pulled people out of taxis, one driver of a Toyota Quantum refused to stop and drove through the rocks and burning tyres, probably fearing for his life.