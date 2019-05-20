SABC radio staff return to work after diesel clean-up

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Radio Park building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, has been cleared and declared safe for occupation following a four-day clean-up operation.

The SABC said in a statement that a final air sampling and health and safety inspection was conducted by the Johannesburg emergency services and fire departments on Sunday.

"All employees based at the Radio Park building must report for duty on Monday May 20 2019 and staff from the Wellness Centre will be on standby, should anyone require any health-related examination," the broadcaster said.

On Wednesday staff were evacuated from the building. The SABC said a power outage resulted in its internal systems switching from City Power to the back-up generator. "A failure of the equipment led to the diesel tank overflowing," according to SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.

A detailed report on the incident will be submitted to the Department of Labour as required by legislation, the SABC said on Sunday. An assessment of the damage will continue in order to quantify the financial implications of the damage caused by the diesel spillage, it added.