TS Galaxy's glitter must not vanish

Kaizer Chiefs need serious introspection after yet another barren season.

The besieged Soweto giants, who have been without a trophy for four seasons, were made to look ordinary by minnows TS Galaxy, who beat Ernst Middendorp's star-studded side 1-0 to lift the prestigious Nedbank Cup.

By so doing, Galaxy will compete in their maiden CAF Confederations Cup next season.

The outcome at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban was proof no team is guaranteed success irrespective of its status and history.

The days of certain teams dominating silverware in SA football, like Chiefs once did, are over and this is good for the beautiful game.

It was also good for the myriad football devotees in Mpumalanga to have something to brag about.

The province was left without a Premiership side after the Morfou brothers - Mario and George - sold Mpumalanga Black Aces to former Ajax Cape Town boss John Comitis in 2016.

TS Galaxy are the province's hopes and with their gallant performance in the Nedbank Cup, we don't doubt their potential to gain promotion to top flight soon.

But they will only attain that goal if they get strong financial backing and they should not look elsewhere for sponsorships other than at home.