Hlaudi Motsoeneng's party struggles at the polls

09 May 2019 - 22:29
The political formation of ex-SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng struggled to garner votes in this years national general elections.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

HLAUDI Motsoeneng's African Content Movement has found the going tough in the 2019 general election.

Motsoeneng who is known for not mincing his words, has in the  past claimed to be "the best leader in South Africa", but if current vote counting patterns are anything the former SABC COO can only dream of his much sought after seat in the National Assembly.

By 21:30 pm this evening, Motsoeneng's ACM had only garnered a paltry 2,379 voters after 65% of the national votes had been captured at the Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. His performance failed to attain 1% of the votes.

It was a far cry from at least around 40,000 voters required to secure a single seat in the National Assembly.

Here are some of the controversial comments made by Motsoeneng during the election campaign period:

  • "The person who is going to change South Africa, whether we like or not, is Hlaudi Motsoeneng."
  • "I am happy that you are addressing me as the president because I am going to be the president. Our movement talks about the basic, we talk about the foundation."
  • "I can tell you now, within six months, South Africa is going to be a different South Africa. It will be happiness in South Africa! I'm very happy that I am an action man!"
  • "Today people say Hlaudi is dangerous because they have realised that this Hlaudi is going to take over."
  • "People have been saying to me ‘Please Hlaudi stand up, we want to vote for you.’ Now I’m available, I’m here, free of charge. Those who don’t have interest to vote, at least you have someone now, a wonderful person who’s going to change the lives of the people.
  • "They removed Msholozi [Jacob Zuma] because they said he would make them lose votes. Now they’re using him to get votes. But I’m ready for Msholozi and [Cyril] Ramaphosa."
  • "Now they’re all over, they love everyone. These days they come and greet you. After elections it will be you saying, ‘Hi minister, my chief!’
  • "I told political parties that asked me to join them: ‘If you want me, I will be the president, I can’t be the deputy president."

Motsoeneng, who was unceremoniously sacked from the SABC in 2017 after bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute, was nowhere to be seen at the ROC in Tshwane. Instead,it was other officials from his party who were present.

