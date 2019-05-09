Hlaudi Motsoeneng's party struggles at the polls

HLAUDI Motsoeneng's African Content Movement has found the going tough in the 2019 general election.

Motsoeneng who is known for not mincing his words, has in the past claimed to be "the best leader in South Africa", but if current vote counting patterns are anything the former SABC COO can only dream of his much sought after seat in the National Assembly.

By 21:30 pm this evening, Motsoeneng's ACM had only garnered a paltry 2,379 voters after 65% of the national votes had been captured at the Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. His performance failed to attain 1% of the votes.

It was a far cry from at least around 40,000 voters required to secure a single seat in the National Assembly.