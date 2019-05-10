'It's not the end of the world,' says Hlaudi Motsoeneng as his party leaves with a bloodied nose
African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng has blamed members of his party for casting their vote next to different party with similar acronyms.
In what appears to be a mockery of his members, Motsoeneng suggested that his party’s bad performance at the general elections, was a result of confusion.
“There were some people... our members who voted for a wrong party because they were confusing us and other partys.
“They have already explained that and you must remember, we a four month old party, so some people were not sure when they went to the [ballot] box,” Motsoeneng said.
He, however, accep the outcomes of the elections, and pinned his hopes on the next elections.
Motsoeneng, who had being traversing the country in a bid to woe supporters to vote for his party, failed to meet the minimum number of votes required to head to the National Assembly.
“This is not the end of the world. We are going down there to work on the grassroots so that we mobilise people so that they understand what we stand for,” said Motsoeneng.
He, however, backtracked and said he had never campaigned for these elections.
“Many people in small numbers voted for ACM. Can you imagine if I can be able to reach those people, we would be had more numbers,” said Motsoeneng.
The former SABC COO had campaigned in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Gauteng and other areas.
The self-proclaimed “next president of South Africa” launched his party in December with a hope of getting a seat in parliament, however, he had to eat humble pie when ACM only managed to get 4327votes nationally with the last capturing processes having been done at 18:30 with 95.18% progress.
Parties with similar acronyms as ACM include:
- African Transformation Movement (ATM);
- African Independent Congress (AIC); and
- African Change Academy (ACA).