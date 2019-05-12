Public broadcaster trio faces R2m bill
SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe, the head of the legal department Ntuthuzelo Vanara as well as the public broadcaster's lawyer Sandile July are likely to face a R2.2m legal bill in their personal capacity following a labour court judgment.
That's if the SABC does not petition the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein to challenge Judge J Cele's judgment on the matter between itself and its senior employee Nompumelelo Phasha.
