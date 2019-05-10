New kid on the news front exudes freshness, experience

The emergence of the new news channel, NewzRoom Afrika, on our screens on Thursday May 2, 2019, was greeted with applauses and well wishes, deservedly so.

It really presented itself as a valuable competitor in the news environment even though it had little time to prepare for the launch. Some of the major news channels took years to prepare.

The country has been longing for a channel that would add to the plurality of voices and provide an alternative to the voices that already existed. Plurality of voices is essential as it provides the public with diverse views that enable them to make informed decisions.

NewzRoom Afrika did not disappoint, if the launch day is anything to go by.

The void that was created by the closure of ANN7 created a higher anticipation and put the bar higher than it would have normally been. It was therefore a huge task for the team that was preparing for this new channel to come up with innovative ideas.

The channel must prove itself and perform beyond these expectations. It must hit the ground running as it doesn't have the luxury of time to gradually introduce itself to the audience.

The ownership of the channel also proves a lot of misconceptions wrong.