South Africa

DA's Gwen Ngwenya declines MP job, eyes tech gig

By Staff Reporter - 16 May 2019 - 12:33
Former DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya.
Image: FACEBOOK

The DA's Gwen Ngwenya will not return to parliament.

"I have decided not to take up my seat in the 6th Parliament," she tweeted on Thursday. "Before policy development I worked in fintech (financial technology), and I’d like to work now on issues at the nexus of tech and public policy."

Ngwenya previously served as head of policy for the DA and she was a member of the Standing Committee on Finance in the fifth parliament.

In January, she suddenly quit the policy role, a decision prompted by differences with the party leadership over black economic empowerment, according to reports at the time.

In her message to the incoming MPs, Nwenya said: "There are great people who will be on those benches, and I wish the DA a successful term."

Ngwenya is also former COO of think-tank the Institute of Race Relations.

DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya quits‚ accuses party of being 'more focused on billboards'

DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya has resigned from her position.
3 months ago

