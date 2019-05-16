South Africa

WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder

By Staff Reporter - 16 May 2019 - 12:31
The moment a woman pushes an old man off a bus.
Image: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Twitter

A woman who pushed an old man off a bus after he told her to "be nicer" has been charged with his murder.

ABC News reports the Clark County Coroner’s Office in Las Vegas ruled Serge Fournier's death a homicide after an autopsy showed he died from complications related to blunt-force torso injuries.

Cadesha Bishop is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 21, according to CNN.

