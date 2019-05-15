DA can't blame Mmusi Maimane alone

It didn't come as a shock to hear the DA's federal executive saying it is taking collective responsibility for poor performance in the 2019 elections.

Taking out Mmusi Maimane will be like shooting themselves in the foot. The DA had its own fair share of challenges and problems which contributed to their losses in the election. Therefore, it can't be blamed on Maimane only.

The issue of public infighting between Patricia de Lille and the party contributed immensely to the losses. That fight created doubt among DA members, leading to divisions among senior members of the party.

Helen Zille's widely perceived out-of-turn statement about colonialism also contributed badly to the image and reputation of the DA. That resulted in the wider public questioning the stand of the DA on colonialism.