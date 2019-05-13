DA behind Mmusi Maimane after party gets a drubbing in elections

The DA says it is fully behind its leader Mmusi Maimane despite the party losing support in the May 8 general elections.

The DA's federal executive on Monday met in Bruma, Johannesburg, to review the party's performance after bleeding support in all the provinces despite retaining the Western Cape.

The party obtained 84 seats in the National Assembly, the second highest amount after the ruling ANC. However the seats were five less than what the DA had in 2014. It also lost its official opposition status to the EFF in Mpumalanga.

"Mr Maimane was elected in 2018, his term ends in 2021," said DA's federal executive chair Athol Trollip on Monday.

Eyebrows were, however, raised when Maimane did not form part of the briefing.