South Africa

DA behind Mmusi Maimane after party gets a drubbing in elections

By Penwell Dlamini - 13 May 2019 - 17:56
The DA's leadership has thrown its weight behind party leader Mmusi Maimane after the party lost votes in Wednesdays elections.
The DA's leadership has thrown its weight behind party leader Mmusi Maimane after the party lost votes in Wednesdays elections.
Image: Trevor Samson

The DA says it is fully behind its leader Mmusi Maimane despite the party losing support in the May 8 general elections.

The DA's federal executive on Monday met in Bruma, Johannesburg, to review the party's performance after bleeding support in all the provinces despite retaining the Western Cape.

The party obtained 84 seats in the National Assembly, the second highest amount after the ruling ANC. However the seats were five less than what the DA had in 2014. It also lost its official opposition status to the EFF in Mpumalanga.

"Mr Maimane was elected in 2018, his term ends in 2021," said DA's federal executive chair Athol Trollip on Monday.

Eyebrows were, however, raised when Maimane did not form part of the briefing.

'Elections were tough,' says Mmusi Maimane after DA support drops

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he is not worried that the DA's failure to significantly increase its support in this year's elections will cost him is ...
News
3 days ago

‘Mmusi Maimane will continue to lead this party’, says DA’s Athol Trollip

The Democratic Alliance federal council's chairperson Athol Trollip has said that Mmusi Maimane will enjoy the support of the party despite them ...
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Xsê, #Elections2019 results declared
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X