DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya has resigned from her position‚ citing unhappiness over unfulfilled promises from the party's leadership‚ among her many reasons.

In a resignation letter addressed to DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ Ngwenya accused the DA leadership of failing to support her unit‚ leaving her without a budget‚ and saddled with inexperienced staff.

"The resignation should not come as a surprise and you will be familiar with most of the reasons detailed below as they have been raised periodically since my appointment. I will‚ however‚ set them out here again for the sake of clarity and closure‚" reads the letter‚ dated January 18.

She complained that the terms of her appointment were never met‚ saying when she was approached to head up policy for the DA‚ she was assured that the unit would have the support of the leadership‚ be semi-independent and would be there to provide unfettered research-based advice.

"In addition‚ I would receive resources to fulfill the job‚ as well as the ability to recruit my own staff. None of these terms were partially‚ let alone wholly‚ fulfilled. Instead I was often hung out to dry in the face of unhappiness with policy within the party‚ there were untouchable policy areas‚ no budget was designated to the policy unit‚ and no additional staff could be hired‚" she added.

"If these had been the terms presented to me from the onset‚ there is every likelihood I would not have accepted the offer."

Ngwenya said that she was never given a job description‚ despite requesting one "on numerous occasions". As a result‚ she could not formalise her responsibilities and mandate.