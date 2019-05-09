Locals expect an ANC landslide in Khutsong

Residents of Khutsong, on the Gauteng border with the North West, are expecting a landslide ANC victory in the general election.

Khutsong Ward 2 chairperson Nompumelo Mbelle said she predicted a 60% to 62% ANC win. She said that despite a day- and night-long power failure in Extension 4 of Khutsong, the polling station was busy.

She said the power shortages in her area may have been worsened by the fact workers were at home for the public holiday and the extra need for power increased demands on the system.

Despite stories that people in Khutsong Extension 4 were not voting out of anger due to load-shedding, at least two thirds of voters had turned up by about 5pm, according to IEC officials at the voting station.

Voter Mandisa Mokwena said: "I have to vote. It's a must."

One resident was heard complaining that the frequent power outages led to motor vehicle theft and muggings.