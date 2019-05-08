Ex-premier Supra says people in North West still love ANC

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has blamed the lack of proper communication in the government for the protests making the rounds across the province.

Mahumapelo, who is also a member of the ANC’s provincial task team, cast his vote at Kebonang Secondary School in Mahikeng.

He was removed as premier last year in April when angry residents called for his removal, saying his administration was corrupt and complaining about lack of service delivery.

Responding to angry residents who boycotted elections in Kagisano Molopo and across the province, Mahumapelo said he does not think that the ANC has done anything wrong.

He, however, admitted that the party has failed to consistently communicate with the masses about plans the government has on the challenges they are facing.

“It is a fact that people are angry. Residents of Madinonyane and other villages that are protesting wanted government to communicate well with them.