I want my vote to move mountains, says Oscar Mpetha's son

One of them was Themba Mpetha, the son of ANC Struggle stalwart Oscar Mpetha. "Voter apathy is creeping in," he said.

"We are disappointed that 25 years after democracy nothing has changed in our townships. The promises of the Freedom Charter are far from being realised."

By failing to improve people's lives, said Mpetha, the government had betrayed the legacy of his father and others who had fought hard to liberate South Africans.

"I am voting because I voted for other presidents before," said Mpetha. "I would be unfair to Cyril [Ramaphosa] if I didn't vote.

"I have to give him a chance, but if he doesn't perform I will know that my vote does not move mountains and might decide otherwise."

Economic Freedom Fighters agent Phumzile Singiswa said voters in the black townships on the Cape Flats were not arriving in the expected numbers. He blamed the rain.

"We are yet to see the youth but we believe they will come later," said Singiswa.