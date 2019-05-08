High turnout a sure sign of victory for the ANC - Cyril Ramaphosa

“Today I will go to sleep very peacefully like I did last night. But this [turnout] has come as an energy booster for me and we hope that the outcome will be in line with what our people wish to see.

“They want to see a South Africa that is working and want the representatives whom they have voted for to be the calibre of representatives that is going to work for them,” said Ramaphosa.

Accompanied by Gauteng provincial chairperson David Makhura among other officials, the president pleaded with citizens who had brought Masungwini Street to a standstill to give the ANC a second chance as they have noted “mistakes” made in the past, and now are on a path of rectifying all the wrongdoing that has led to corruption.

He said although the lives of people have changed over the past 25 years, more effort still had to be intensified in order to improve the lives of poor people.