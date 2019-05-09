It's all good, says IEC, despite some glitches

Despite various issues - which included five voting stations not being open by late afternoon, shortages of ballot boxes and confusion over fake nails - the Electoral Commission said on Wednesday it was satisfied with how voting had gone.

Some, however, weren’t so happy.

After eagerly waiting in a queue to cast her vote, a Soweto woman said she was turned back from a voting station because of her manicured nails.

Despite the Electoral Commission notifying its officers that the ink used to mark the fingers of those who had voted would not be affected by manicured nails, the woman explained how she had to ask for the intervention of the station manager.

“I was told they won't let me vote if they don't ink my nails,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I said they can ink at the bottom they said they need to ink the nail. So I asked, ‘What difference does it make?’ They told me to vote [in the] next elections. I had to take a request to speak to their station manager to get this sorted. According to the rude man, it's their IEC rules,” she said.

She was eventually allowed to cast her vote.