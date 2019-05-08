'If Nando's was a political party, I would vote for them'

Voters were given reason to exercise their democratic right with the incentive of discounted meals at major restaurants around the country.

Restaurants such as Wimpy and Nando's discounted prices for voters on some of their items as millions of people flocked to the polls.

Some thought the notions were noble while others were left disappointed.

Sfiso Mthethwa thought Nandos was being cute by slashing the price for a quarter chicken and chips to less than half its cost.

“Nandos is apparently doing R25 for a quarter chicken and chips today. Sorta like a throwback to 1994 prices. Cute.”

Teboho Letanta praised the franchise for its ability to remain consistent in its ability to remain relevant.

“If Nando's was a political party, I would vote ‘em for their consistent brilliance, maybe they need to form part of [a] government strategy team on unemployment, I bet they will come up with the best solution to current unemployment with ease.”