ANC's Oscar Mabuyane promises economic reforms in the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane on Wednesday promised voters that if the ruling party wins the elections it is going to change the economic outlook of the province.

Mabuyane was speaking to SowetanLIVE after casting his vote at his former school, Zilimbola junior secondary school in Deberha village at Engcobo, about 85km from Mthatha, on Wednesday.

The province's most powerful politician was very optimistic about a decisive victory for the ANC after the Wednesday poll.

"We're hoping for a very solid victory for the ANC. The ANC must get a majority and we will be comfortable with the majority for the ANC so that the ANC must continue to rule, continue to govern our country, implementing its policies and manifesto without any coalition."