Don't make other people make choices for you - Thuli Madonsela

SA's former public protector, advocate Thuli Madonsela, says it is important for South Africans to vote in order to determine who will govern their affairs.

Madonsela, who cast her ballot along with millions of other South Africans on Wednesday, said her experience of voting was "fantastic".

"It is fantastic to vote. It's about honouring the fact people died, people sacrificed their lives for us to vote."

She said when voting people should ask themselves what kind of society they wanted to live in.

"One must ask themselves if they want to live in a society where corruption doesn't steal our people's dreams.