Sun City prisoners cast votes, while Westville inmates are forced to wait

The excitement was palpable at the Johannesburg Prison on Wednesday as inmates cast their votes for the national and provincial elections.

Bongani Mabena, 44, who is serving a life sentence at the jail commonly known as "Sun City", says it is important for prisoners to have a say in who will lead the country.

“Prison is a community in itself. Inmates should be given a right to vote because after serving their time they will be reintegrated into the community,” he said.

“I appreciate if we give the government a chance, because there are things that cannot be done overnight.”

Meanwhile, at Westville Prison in Durban, voting had to be delayed after electoral officials failed to arrive. According to IEC figures, about 813 inmates are registered to vote across the prison’s five sections.