'Vote and shape your country's destiny' Kgalema Motlanthe

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has urged all South Africans to exercise their constitutional right and vote in order to shape the future of the country.

Motlanthe cast his vote in Killarney, Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

“It’s a right that people should value and exercise all the time. If they don’t, those who vote will determine the future of this country. As long as you are living in South Africa, it is important to adopt the view that none but yourself will have to shape the future of this country,” Motlanthe said.