Mmusi Maimane's mom bets on son to govern South Africa

The mother of DA leader Mmusi Maimane believes her son will become the president of the country following today’s elections.

Ethel Maimane, who accompanied her son to the Presbyterian Church polling station in Dobsonville, Soweto where they both voted, said she was confident of Maimane's win.

“You can see the difference [this time] and we believe that change is there,” she said adding that it was “obvious” who she had voted for.

Addressing the media after voting, Maimane reiterated his plea to the nation to give his party a five year contract to prove that it can indeed bring about the required change, which he said included at least one job per household.

“I’m saying, to even ANC voters sitting at home, choose your hopes and not your fears. Come out today and vote for change,” said Maimane.