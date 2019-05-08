Makhura confident of outright majority in Gauteng
Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura is confident of an outright majority win in the province after today's national elections.
Makhura addressed the media after casting his vote in Knoppieslaagte, Centurion this morning.
"I'm very confident that the people of the country and here in Gauteng will give the ANC an overwhelming mandate, I've got no doubt about it, we will get a mandate to transform this industrial hub of our country," Makhura said.
Dressed in an ANC tracksuit top, Makhura queued for more than 40 minutes with other residents in chilly weather before voting.
His voting station, situated in an open space, just a few kilometers from Olievenhoutbosch township, opened about 30 minutes late but Makhura and his wife Mpho waited patiently for voting to commence.
When asked about experiencing nerves as he was about to enter the voting station, Makhura said the only nerves he had were due to the cold.
With Gauteng expected to be one of the toughest battle grounds of these elections and may not see any party getting an outright winner, Makhura warned that coalition governments don't work.
"The coalitions don't work, I've said this again and again... coalitions don't get things done. To be involved in coalitions is compromising, to bring people to work with where you don't have shared values," he said.
