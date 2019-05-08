Makhura confident of outright majority in Gauteng

Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura is confident of an outright majority win in the province after today's national elections.

Makhura addressed the media after casting his vote in Knoppieslaagte, Centurion this morning.

"I'm very confident that the people of the country and here in Gauteng will give the ANC an overwhelming mandate, I've got no doubt about it, we will get a mandate to transform this industrial hub of our country," Makhura said.

Dressed in an ANC tracksuit top, Makhura queued for more than 40 minutes with other residents in chilly weather before voting.

His voting station, situated in an open space, just a few kilometers from Olievenhoutbosch township, opened about 30 minutes late but Makhura and his wife Mpho waited patiently for voting to commence.