Mokgoro and Modise to vote alongside uMkhonto weSizwe veterans

North West Premier Job Mokgoro and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Thandi Modise were to cast their votes alongside the Luthuli Detachment, the first uMkhonto weSizwe soldiers to be engaged in military battle in the 1960s.

This was said by the Provincial ANC election spokesperson Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. The voting was to take place in Mahikeng in the North West province.

Mokgoro is expected to cast his vote at the Sol Plaatjie Primary School while Modise was due at the Rugby Stadium in Riviera Park.