Mokgoro and Modise to vote alongside uMkhonto weSizwe veterans
North West Premier Job Mokgoro and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Thandi Modise were to cast their votes alongside the Luthuli Detachment, the first uMkhonto weSizwe soldiers to be engaged in military battle in the 1960s.
This was said by the Provincial ANC election spokesperson Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. The voting was to take place in Mahikeng in the North West province.
Mokgoro is expected to cast his vote at the Sol Plaatjie Primary School while Modise was due at the Rugby Stadium in Riviera Park.
Voting stations were expected to open at 7am until 9pm to allow the 26.7 million registered voters to cast their ballots.
"Each and every vote contributes to strengthening our democracy and we therefore encourage people to go out in numbers and exercise their democratic right and vote" said Kubayi-Ngubane.
North West has been identified as one of the protest and election disruptions hotspots. Community safety MEC Dr Mpho Motlhabane revealed that eight hotspots including Matlosana, Ganyesa , Brits, Vryburg, Kraaipan and Potchefstroom .
Military soldiers and policemen were dispatched to all the hotspots and other voting stations.