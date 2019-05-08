3 villagers brave protesters to cast their vote in North West

Madinonyane residents in Ganyesa in the North West have barricaded the roads going into the village with tree branches and stones, saying they will not vote.

The residents are angry that the government allocated money to build a road but the road was never completed.

On Wednesday morning, IEC staff members had to be escorted to the voting station by the police but only three people had gone to cast their votes by 12pm.

Some residents said they wished to vote but were forced to support the protesting residents because the unbearable bad condition of their road was also concerning them.

Residents said that in 2015, the government allocated R264m to build a 55km road from Ganyesa to Madinonyane.

Resident Davis Moreetsi,66, who was the first person to cast his vote, said motorists have to travel for 16km on a bad bumpy gravel road that also has deep holes.

The gravel road runs from Vragas village to Madinonyane. “We want to know what happened to the rest of the money," Moreetsi said. “They constructed half of the road and left another part without any explanation.”

Moreetsi said even though he decided to go against the villagers' wish for every resident not to vote, he was in support of the strike.

“They have a valid reason for protesting. We need a road in this village but it is within my right to cast my vote,” he said.