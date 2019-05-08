DA's Solly Msimanga has that winning feeling of 2016 local government elections

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says he has the same feeling he had in 2016 during the local government elections.

Before casting his vote in Capital Park, Pretoria, on Wednesday, Msimanga who was together with his wife, Monde, and party leader Mmusi Maimane, seemed in high spirits.

At one stage he joked, referring to himself as "an incoming Gauteng premier", to an ANC volunteer as he queued up to vote.

When asked how he was feeling, Msimanga responded: "I've got the same feeling I had in 2016; more than anything I'm tired."