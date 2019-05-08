Cape Town woman hopes her vote will bring an end to deadly gang violence

Patricia Swartz wants better policing - although it's too late now for her daughter Berenice Noble, 38, and her grandson Herchelle.

Both were killed in gang violence in Cape Town over the past two weeks. She said Herchelle was in a gang and his killers, who were all younger than 16, were from a rival gang named Flakka.

As Swartz waits to cast her vote on Wednesday, she said she hoped it would lead to better security in her community.

Her husband Christopher said he would also vote, although he felt his church had more chance than politicians of changing their gang-scarred suburb of Lavender Hill.

"The problem is that the congregants can't get to church because of the shootings," he said.

"Services are bad in this area. We need better policing in all the coloured communities across Cape Town."