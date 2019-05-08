Cops restore calm in hotspot areas after election disruptions flare up

Calm has finally been restored in areas that were considered hotspots ahead of the country’s national elections.

Various communities took to the streets early on Wednesday morning to protest against participating in the elections.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said areas such as Sicelo informal settlement, south of Johannesburg, was calm after violent protests erupted leading to the R59 being barricaded with rubble and burning tyres.

“We have positioned officers at all voting areas in the province and have increased visibility in areas such as Sicelo informal settlement and Bekkersdal where residents have been protesting,” Peters said.