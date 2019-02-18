When Gordhan and Nene were axed‚ I knew it was time to go: Fuzile

Former National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile said it was after Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas were axed from the finance portfolio that he realised he had “reached the end of the runway” in working for the government.

In an emotional conclusion to his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday‚ Fuzile described the events leading up to his resignation in April 2017 after nearly two decades at the Treasury.

Fuzile was on an investor roadshow in London in 2017 with Gordhan and Jonas when former president Jacob Zuma made the controversial decision to call them back to the country.

Zuma used a so-called intelligence report - which claimed Gordhan and his team were conspiring with foreign interests to undermine his administration - as a reason for cutting their trip short and subsequently firing Gordhan and Jonas.