The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Monday hear testimony from National Treasury’s chief director for communications Phumza Macanda and media mogul Mzwanele Manyi.

Macanda’s testimony‚ like that of her director-general‚ Dondo Mogajane‚ who testified on Friday‚ is expected to centre around the environment at Treasury around the time former president Jacob Zuma axed Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister‚ in December 2015.

Mogajane and his predecessor‚ Lungisa Fuzile‚ both described the days leading up to Zuma’s surprise cabinet reshuffle on December 9 of that year. They also detailed their engagements with Nene’s replacement and state capture-implicated Des van Rooyen‚ who spent four days in the position.

Manyi‚ who purchased the Gupta family’s media assets through a vendor-financing deal last year‚ will appear before the commission for the second time this month.