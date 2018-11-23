National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane has described the "pain" he felt in the days leading up to the removal of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015.

Mogajane‚ who was testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday‚ told of the events which led up to Nene being replaced by Des van Rooyen on Thursday‚ December 9.

"For me‚ it was a very painful period‚ having been at the Treasury for years. I had two options on the Thursday. I had switched myself off from what was happening just because of sadness for what we were doing to ourselves.

"My pain started that Monday and by Thursday I had completely switched off. I did not even listen to nor even watch the swearing-in ceremony. I was too angry to watch TV that Thursday‚" he told the commission.

At the time Mogajane was a deputy director-general in Treasury responsible for public finance.

He described a meeting with then-president Jacob Zuma two days before Nene was fired.