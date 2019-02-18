Des Van Rooyen can't cross-examine former treasury DG on state capture claims - yet

State capture inquiry chairman deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday postponed an application by former cabinet minister Des Van Rooyen to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzile.

Fuzile, who once served as the director-general of the national treasury, previously told the commission that a suspected Gupta family ally who was parachuted into his office as Van Rooyen’s adviser had acted as a law unto himself, handing out instructions to senior officials even before Van Rooyen was sworn in as finance minister in 2015.

He also detailed how after just three minutes of having received a confidential national treasury report, Van Rooyen’s advisers had forwarded the document to the Guptas' business associates.

Lawyers acting on Van Rooyen’s behalf approached Zondo on Monday for leave to cross-examine Fuzile and for Van Rooyen to give his own evidence.