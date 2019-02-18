Three days after a baby girl was rescued from a stormwater drain pipe in Durban‚ another newborn was found dumped in a hazardous medical waste bin at a state hospital.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal health department the six-day-old infant‚ was stuffed into a pillow case and thrown into a "potentially hazardous medical waste bin" at King Edward VIII Hospital on Thursday.

A 20-year-old woman‚ understood to be the child’s mother‚ has been arrested.

According a health department statement the baby‚ which was born premature at eight months‚ was being kept in an incubator.