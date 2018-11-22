Confidential cabinet paper reached Gupta man 'three minutes after hitting Des van Rooyen's desk'

The state capture inquiry on Thursday heard how after just three minutes of having received a confidential National Treasury report, Des van Rooyen’s advisers had forwarded the document to the Guptas' business associates.

Former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile said the document contained the "strategic thinking of cabinet" on how to deal with the slow pace of economic growth.

Sunday Times previously reported that Van Rooyen’s advisers, Ian Whitley and Mohamed Bobat, during the former cabinet minister’s four-day stint as finance boss in 2015, had played a part in forwarding the confidential Treasury presentation to, among others, Eric Wood, the then CEO of the Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners.

Making reference to the Gupta leaks, Fuzile said it took only three minutes for Whitley to send the document to Wood after he received it. "Gents, finally …" was the opening line of the mail.