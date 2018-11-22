Fuzile was given an opportunity to share with the commission some lessons that he felt the chairperson‚ deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo‚ should note in relation to an environment that could lead to state capture and corruption.

On the top of his list was for public officials‚ including directors-general and their deputies‚ to know the law and stick to it.

He also emphasised the importance of sticking to the rules at all times.

“If you know the rules‚ you know the law; it helps to make sure that first time when a person tries to do something that is illegal‚ to let them know. Let them know in no uncertain terms that you are not going to be party to crime…

"In my case‚ it is either something is legal‚ therefore we can consider it. It is either something is in the national interest therefore‚ we can debate it. Once it is illegal‚ or is not in the national interest‚ then it is off the table.”