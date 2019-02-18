South Africa

Jacob Zuma’s proposed 'nuke deal' would have blown the budget: Lungisa Fuzile

By Amil Umraw - 18 February 2019 - 17:13
Former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile.
Former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

Former National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile told the state capture inquiry on Monday that if former president Jacob Zuma’s proposed 'nuclear deal' had gone through‚ government would have breached the expenditure ceiling it set for itself.

Fuzile‚ who is testifying before the commission for the second time‚ described a presentation that National Treasury conducted into the fiscal implications of the nuclear build project.

The nuclear build programme was dealt a blow in 2018 by the Cape Town high court after Earthlife Africa and the Southern Africa Faith-Communities' Environmental Institute successfully challenged the way in which the state determined the country's nuclear power needs.

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Zuma obsessed with Russian nuclear deal‚ Gordhan tells Zondo inquiry

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said securing a nuclear procurement deal became then-president Jacob Zuma’s central focus after he was ...
News
3 months ago

The plan would have seen South Africa purchasing 9‚600 megawatts of extra nuclear power from the Russians at a cost of about R1-trillion.

"We modelled two scenarios. We did the maximum amount that was contemplated which was 9.6 gigawatts‚ then we also did a smaller scenario predicated on a modularised approach to nuclear which was 2.4 gigawatts. We made assumptions about the costs per kw. We made assumptions about GDP growth‚" Fuzile said.

He said Treasury’s assumptions were based on 2% GDP growth per annum - a forecast which South Africa has not been able to accomplish.

"It would have caused our country to breach the expenditure ceiling that government had set for itself" said Fuzile.

Quoting public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan‚ who was finance minister when the deal was proposed‚ Fuzile said that should anything go wrong it would make the arms deal "look like a Sunday school picnic".

His testimony continues.

- TMG Digital

READ MORE:

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Zuma fired me because I refused to toe the line - Nene

“I believe that I was removed from office because of my refusal to toe the line in relation to certain projects."
News
4 months ago

Nene: Three of Zuma's senior ministers were hostile towards me for refusing to sign the nuclear deal

Former president Jacob Zuma scolded finance minister Nhlanhla Nene at a Brics summit in Russia.
News
4 months ago

Zuma fired me in less than five minutes‚ Nhlanhla Nene tells state capture inquiry

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene says he was fired by then-president Jacob Zuma in a meeting that lasted less than five minutes.
News
4 months ago

'I am not a commodity for sale ... the Guptas learnt that' - Gordhan

"I am not a commodity for sale and I think the Guptas learnt that too."
News
3 months ago

IN FULL | Nhlanhla Nene's statement to the state capture inquiry

Nhlanhla Nene revealed that he was fired by former President Jacob Zuma for his refusal to approve the nuclear deal.
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
Saxonwold compound does not match home described by Vytjie Mentor
X