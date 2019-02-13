Thabang Makwetla wants to correct Bosasa allegation against him

Deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla wants to clear his name before the state capture commission of inquiry.

Makwetla is alleged to have received undue financial benefits from the controversial company Bosasa.

This, after Bosasa employee Richard le Roux alleged at the commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, that Makwetla was among several government officials who received benefits from the company which has since been renamed African Global Operations.

Le Roux alleged that under the "special projects", he was instructed to install security systems at various government officials and politicians homes.

He works for Global Technology Systems, formerly Sondolo IT, which is a subsidiary of Bosasa.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Makwetla said that the evidence submitted before the commission that an electric fence and an alarm system were installed at his home by Bosasa was not new.

"I have previously responded to it, and will deal with it again when I appear before Justice Zondo on the date I am granted audience."

In September last year, Makwetla admitted that he met with the company’s CEO Gavin Watson who commissioned for security upgrades including surveillance cameras, electric fence and alarm system to be installed at his house.