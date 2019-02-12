Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has accused members of the state capture inquiry's legal team of being biased against her evidence.

Mentor‚ who initially testified before the inquiry in August 2018‚ came under heavy questioning from commission advocate Mahlape Sello on Tuesday. Mentor was back in the hot seat after investigators from the commission dug into some of the claims she made in 2018.

On Monday‚ Mentor faced questions about her state visit to China in 2010 and a trip from Cape Town to Johannesburg during which she says she was taken to the Gupta family's Saxonwold home and offered a ministerial position.

"For the better part of me being on the witness stand from August last year to date‚ I have felt that I have had to deal with‚ in the main‚ issues that are not corroborating in any way my version before you in my testimony.