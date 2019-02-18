After a week of rolling blackouts‚ Eskom said on Monday that it anticipated no load-shedding this week.

The power utility's spokesperson‚ Khulu Phasiwe‚ told sister publication TimesLIVE: "No load-shedding is anticipated for the whole week."

Some suburbs in Johannesburg‚ however‚ experienced power cuts on Monday due to issues such as cable faults.

The Sunday Times reported that police and intelligence officers would be deployed to Eskom power stations to protect them from possible sabotage as government moved to implement a rescue plan to enable the power utility to keep the lights on.

The multi-pronged emergency plan included preventing any possible acts of sabotage to the electricity supply by those linked to state capture.