South Africa

Eskom anticipates no load-shedding - for now

By Nico Gous - 18 February 2019 - 11:54
Failure of power stations saw Eskom being forced to implement scheduled load-shedding.
Failure of power stations saw Eskom being forced to implement scheduled load-shedding.
Image: FILE PHOTO

After a week of rolling blackouts‚ Eskom said on Monday that it anticipated no load-shedding this week.

The power utility's spokesperson‚ Khulu Phasiwe‚ told sister publication TimesLIVE: "No load-shedding is anticipated for the whole week."

Some suburbs in Johannesburg‚ however‚ experienced power cuts on Monday due to issues such as cable faults.

The Sunday Times reported that police and intelligence officers would be deployed to Eskom power stations to protect them from possible sabotage as government moved to implement a rescue plan to enable the power utility to keep the lights on.

The multi-pronged emergency plan included preventing any possible acts of sabotage to the electricity supply by those linked to state capture.

Following the failure of seven generating units which caused nationwide blackouts last week‚ suspicion mounted that the power crisis had been deliberately created to undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to change Eskom's structure and business model and to root out corrupt networks.

A senior government source told the Sunday Times they had detected a "well-infiltrated‚ well-organised and well-resourced fightback" against the Ramaphosa administration "with antennae that reach all over".

Ramaphosa told the Sunday Times: "It could well be that there are remnants of state capture at Eskom. [But] we are more empowered to investigate and to follow up and ensure accountability."

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will announce the financial rescue plan for Eskom in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Public enterprises acting director-general Thuto Shomang told MPs that Eskom's R420bn debt burden represented 15% of the sovereign's debt and that if the power utility defaulted on its debt‚ it would threaten the economy.

- TMG Digital

READ MORE:

Former Eskom bosses Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko blasted

Mbalula lashes ex-Eskom bosses.
News
5 hours ago

'This is how we will keep the lights on' - DA billboard shines light on Eskom mismanagement

A stable‚ competitive and affordable electricity sector can become reality‚ says the Democratic Alliance‚ which proclaims it knows how to fix South ...
News
1 day ago

Another DA billboard vandalised

A second DA billboard has been vandalised in Johannesburg in about a month, the new one claiming: "The ANC has killed the lights affecting 57 million ...
News
4 hours ago

No privatisation of Eskom - Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa has assured workers and the nation that the unbundling of Eskom into three entities will not result in the power utility being ...
News
3 days ago

Without private sector SA will be a failed state, thanks to ANC

From Eskom to education, health and policing, it's a disaster.
Opinion
6 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
Saxonwold compound does not match home described by Vytjie Mentor
X