The Gupta compound consists of four main properties on Saxonwold Drive‚ numbers 1‚3‚5 and 7.

"When we arrived at the property‚ Mentor was not sure whether it was the property. We walked from 5 to 7‚ past 3 to 1‚ in order for Mentor to identify the house in question … We only knew that she was supposed to point out a house and she couldn’t do that immediately‚" said Wiese.

"She settled on No 5. We walked around the building on the south side and then we went into the house and did an internal visual inspection … After that we went to No 7 for inspection. Mentor did not feel comfortable with No 7‚ it was too modern in her words. The configuration inside the house didn’t correlate with anything. She dismissed No 7 and said we should go back to No 5."

The steps at the entrance:

Wiese said 10 steps were identified‚ not the five or six Mentor had remembered.

"She also could not remember the columns on top of the pedestals. She explained that the five or six steps that she recollected walked easily‚ and had a wider tread than what we were currently standing on … There was deliberation about whether they were white or grey‚ and she remembered marble steps. We encountered granite steps‚ although light in colour‚" Wiese said.

The pillar by a large window in the waiting area:

"We could not identify any columns. There were a lot of questions asked by Mentor regarding the foyer and the surrounding areas ... She couldn’t find the pillar and she remembered the space as larger and more open. We looked but could not find a place where that pillar could have been. The visual clues were such that the configuration in that place was not changed recently‚" Wiese said.