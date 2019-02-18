Bosasa to close after banks pull out

Bosasa announced on Monday that it has gone into voluntarily liquidation following the closing of its bank accounts.

Bosasa, which is now known as African Global Operations, found itself embroiled in allegations of state capture when its former COO, Angelo Agrizzi, appeared before the Zondo commission and testified about corruption and bribes relating to the firm’s contracts with the government.

Agrizzi was Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's right-hand man.

He told the commission that every government contract with Bosasa was marred by bribery and corruption.

He also told the commission how officials from the department of correctional services and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), ministers and former president Jacob Zuma were allegedly paid bribes by Bosasa.