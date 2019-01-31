No bail for Pitch Black Afro as he changes tune on late wife's injuries

Musician Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, has been remanded in custody once again pending judgment on his bail hearing.

In his initial affidavit, Ngcobo admitted to assaulting his wife Trisha Modisane but made a U-turn in his supplementary affidavit submitted to the court on Thursday, claiming that she came home with her injuries. The court was shown pictures of her injured body.

His defence attorney Meshack Maluleke said Ngcobo was unduly influenced into admitting that he assaulted her. Earlier, prosecutor Mzamo Mathe applied for evidence of Modisane's body to be presented in private.