Pitch Black Afro's murder case postponed yet again

Musician Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, has been remanded in custody once again after his lawyer submitted a supplementary affidavit at his bail hearing.

Prosecutor Mzamo Mathe asked magistrate Paul du Plessis for a break so he could go through the affidavit, but his request was denied.

Du Plessis said the case would have to be postponed if he was not prepared.

The affidavit by Ngcobo's legal aid lawyer Meshack Maluleka was provided to support the initial affidavit presented to court at the beginning of the bail application hearing weeks ago.