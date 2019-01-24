News

Pitch Black Afro's bail hearing delayed

By Karabo Ledwaba - 24 January 2019 - 13:05
Hip-hop artist Thulani Modisane, known as Pitch Black Afro, during his appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
Hip-hop artist Thulani Modisane, known as Pitch Black Afro, during his appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

The bail application of musician Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, has been delayed in the Johannesburg magistrate's court after the defence attorney failed to provide a convincing argument as to why he should receive bail.

Ngcobo stands accused of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice after his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane was murdered on New Year's Eve at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

Magistrate Paul du Plessis said Ngcobo's actions in cleaning the scene of blood with a sanitary pad and placing it between her legs showed that he was of sober mind. This comes after Ngcobo claimed that he and his wife had been drinking on the night in question.

Modisane's death was originally ruled to be a natural death but the pathologist handling the case later concluded that she died due to unnatural causes.

In all of his appearances, the Mantofotofo star was seen to be jubilant while waving to the press and shouting out his love for his mother.

The bail hearing will continue on Friday.

READ MORE:

Pitch Black Afro's legal team ready to proceed with bail application

Murder accused rapper Pitch Black Afro will today appear in court for the alleged murder of his wife.
News
3 hours ago

Another delay in Pitch Black Afro bail application

The star will remain behind bars until next week
News
6 days ago

Pitch Black Afro's bail application postponed

Thulani Ngcobo, better known as music star Pitch Black Afro, has appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate's court after he was charged with murder ...
News
9 days ago

New developments delay Pitch Black Afro case

Well-known hip hop artist Pitch Black Afro is yet to appear at the Johannesburg magistrate's court for the alleged murder of his wife.
News
13 days ago

Pitch Black Afro charged with premeditated murder, case postponed

Well-known hip hop rapper Thulani Ngcobo, better known as Pitch Black Afro, was on Thursday charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends ...
News
13 days ago

Rapper Pitch Black Afro arrested following wife's death

Well-known hip-hop artist Thulani "Pitch Black Afro" Ngcobo is being detained at Yeoville police station.
News
14 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
Julius Malema on Agrizzi, Ramaphosa and the VBS scandal
X