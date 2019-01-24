South Africa

Pitch Black Afro's legal team ready to proceed with bail application

By Karabo Ledwaba - 24 January 2019 - 09:43
Thulani Ngcobo, better known as music star Pitch Black Afro, appears in court.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Murder accused rapper Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, will today be appearing once again in the Johannesburg magistrate's court for the alleged murder of his wife.

Ngcobo stands accused of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice after his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane was murdered on New Year's Eve at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

In all of his appearances, the Mantofotofo star was seen to be jubilant while waving to the press and shouting out his love for his mother.

On Friday, his legal representatives were able to confirm his address and said they are ready to proceed with the formal bail application. 

Modisane's death was originally ruled to be a natural death but the pathologist handling the case later concluded that she died due to unnatural causes.  

