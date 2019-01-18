Another delay in Pitch Black Afro bail application

Musician and murder-accused, Pitch Black Afro's bail application was once again met with delay in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, after the case was postponed to next week.

The star, who has been charged with the alleged premeditated murder of his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane on New Year's Eve made a brief appearance in court, smiling and greeting his mother who had again come to offer her support.

Earlier this week the state had been granted time to verify details of the place Pitch Black Afro would stay if he were to be granted bail.

The state confirmed on Friday that the address had been verified and they were ready to proceed with the bail application.

The matter was then postponed to January 24 for a formal hearing.